1. Sardine Head
5202 N Albina Ave., 503-946-8087.
Hosted Friday through Sunday inside Sweedeedee, the Sardine Head pop-up bills itself as a "natural-wine dive bar," but it's really a perfectly pleasant, not at all divey extension of the bakery's daytime space, with a deep and impressive list of natural wines.
2. StormBreaker
8409 N Lombard St., 971-255-1481, stormbreakerbrewing.com.
StormBreaker's second location is a charming love letter to St. Johns, with a mural and flight trays in the shape of the neighborhood's iconic bridge. As a bonus, the sessionable Total ReKölsch and cocoa-tinged Opacus Stout have developed into fantastic pours.
3. Vault Cocktail Lounge
226 NW 16th Ave., 503-490-1178, vaultpdx.com.
The owners of Montavilla's Vintage Cocktail Lounge have moved into the Pearl, bringing an unpretentious eastside aesthetic with them. It's a touch that won't be lost on regulars from Vintage who hope to enjoy a Prohibition cocktail for $8 in a neighborhood where that's a rarity.
4. Little Beast
3412 SE Division St., 503-820-7721, littlebeastbrewing.com.
A welcome respite from a New Portland beer scene overcrowded with garage doors and concrete, Little Beast is a retooled yellow bungalow with 16 taps, a smattering of indoor seating and a massive half-covered outdoor area that serves as the liquor-licensed front yard you never had, complete with blankets for picnic-style drinking on the lawn.
5. Paymaster Lounge
1020 NW 17th Ave., 503-943-2780, paymasterlounge.com.
You won't catch any rays on Paymaster's patio between drags on your American Spirit, but the upside of all that corrugated plastic is that it's perfect for year-round outdoor drinking.
Comments