1. Baerlic Brewing
6035 NE Halsey St., baerlicbrewing.com.
Baerlic's new Beer Hall offers residents of Rose City Park one of the most casually excellent pub experiences in town. Twenty taps pour excellent ales and lagers, including the delicately fruity Read Between the Lines brett pale ale. Grab a pint and take it out to the sea of picnic tables underneath a massive white tent.
2. Sardine Head
5202 N Albina Ave., 503-946-8087.
Hosted Friday through Sunday inside Sweedeedee, the Sardine Head pop-up bills itself as a "natural-wine dive bar," but it's really a perfectly pleasant, not at all divey extension of the bakery's daytime space, with a deep and impressive list of natural wines.
3. Storm-Breaker
8409 N Lombard St., 971-255-1481, stormbreakerbrewing.com.
StormBreaker's second location is a charming love letter to St. Johns, with a mural and flight trays in the shape of the neighborhood's iconic bridge. As a bonus, the sessionable Total ReKölsch and cocoa-tinged Opacus Stout have developed into fantastic pours.
4. Vault Cocktail Lounge
226 NW 16th Ave., 503-490-1178, vaultpdx.com.
The owners of Montavilla's Vintage Cocktail Lounge have moved into the Pearl, bringing an unpretentious eastside aesthetic with them. It's a touch that won't be lost on regulars from Vintage who hope to enjoy a Prohibition cocktail for $8 in a neighborhood where that's a rarity.
5. Little Beast
3412 SE Division St., 503-820-7721, littlebeastbrewing.com.
A welcome respite from a New Portland beer scene overcrowded with garage doors and concrete, Little Beast is a retooled yellow bungalow with 16 taps, a smattering of indoor seating and a massive half-covered outdoor area that serves as the liquor-licensed front yard you never had, complete with blankets for picnic-style drinking on the lawn.
