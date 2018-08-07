Few places shine as brightly as the new Sellwood location of Ruse Brewing (4784 SE 17th Ave., 503-662-8325, rusebrewing.com). The long-awaited home of brewers Shaun Kalis and Devin Benware's Culmination Brewing-incubated brand has massive western-facing windows and a knotty wooden bar that guides your eyes toward the rear of the taproom and brewery, where a giant rectangular skylight illuminates the stainless steel tools of their trade. It's as though they were being gazed upon by the same Egyptian gods painted on the southern wall.