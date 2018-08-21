Deadshot started effectively as a "pop-up within a pop-up" inside Holdfast Dining almost two years ago. This May, it moved into its own digs—the former site of hip-hop-themed pizza joint P.R.E.A.M.—and, like the adjacent Holdfast expanded hours to seven nights a week. The clientele is a runway show of Portland fashion, in a warehouse-chic setting. Chefs Will Preisch and Joel Stocks continue to deliver the modernist bar food from the Holdfast kitchen, but Robinson's cocktails are so good they often taken center stage, which is saying something.