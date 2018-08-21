1. Blackheart
2411 SE Belmont St., 503-954-1541, blackheartpdx.com.
For aging punks who loathe bougie New Portland brunch spots, Blackheart is big news. With an all-hours menu of booze-infused brunch staples and drinks like the Minor Threat bloody mary, you've got all the hangover cures covered regardless of what time you decide to stumble in.
2. Ruse Brewing
4784 SE 17th Ave., 503-662-8325, rusebrewing.com.
Few places shine as brightly as the new Brooklyn location of Ruse Brewing. It has massive western-facing windows and a giant rectangular skylight—and a trip through the company's 10 taps of innovative beer feels as blessed as the aesthetics.
3. Bar Norman
2615 SE Clinton St., barnorman.com.
All-world sommelier Dana Frank's new venture is an ode to chic European wine bar culture. With more than 25 wines available by the glass, the bar at Bar Norman offers a vast range of flavor experiences depending on mood and inclination—plus an awesome hi-fi sound system.
4. Baerlic Brewing
6035 NE Halsey St., baerlicbrewing.com.
Baerlic's new Beer Hall offers residents of Rose City Park one of the most casually excellent pub experiences in town. Twenty taps pour excellent ales and lagers, including the delicately fruity Read Between the Lines brett pale ale. Grab a pint and take it out to the sea of picnic tables underneath a massive white tent.
5. The Lighthouse
10808 NW St. Helens Road, 503-240-8827, lighthousepdx.com.
Our runner-up for 2018 Bar of the Year is the closest thing to a rural Oregon bar that's still within city limits, where everything, from the nautical theme to the stiff cocktails, is delivered without artifice. And under its new ownership, it's now got a menu of killer pub food.
