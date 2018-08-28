It's a sleek new corner brewpub, located just across the street from Revolution Hall in the Buckman neighborhood. It was originally going to be called Bodega Beer—a tongue-in-cheek homage to the four-generation family grocery business that owner Charlie Hyde's ancestors began in Tacoma in 1891 and sold in 1985. Then a group of ex-Google employees named their corner store-disrupting startup Bodega to much public outcry. In its wake, Hyde tossed the homage and decided to go with the actual name of the historic family business.