1. West Coast Grocery Company
1403 SE Stark St., westcoastgrocery-company.com.
Despite the name, this sleek new corner brewpub sells no produce, but it's got one hell of a beer selection. The Wedding Season cream ale, a straw-colored beer with subtle Crunch Berry overtones, was so quaffable and inviting it might as well have come from the breakfast aisle.
2. Blackheart
2411 SE Belmont St., 503-954-1541, blackheartpdx.com.
For aging punks who loathe bougie New Portland brunch spots, Blackheart is big news. With an all-hours menu of booze-infused brunch staples and drinks like the Minor Threat bloody mary, you've got all the hangover cures covered regardless of what time you decide to stumble in.
3. Deadshot
2133 SE 11th Ave., 503-504-9448, deadshotpdx.com.
Have you ever wanted to cleanse your palate with rum and bitter melon after demolishing a platter of pig's ear nachos? Such dazzling offerings at Deadshot run deep. The Crystal Daiquiri ($12) is shocking: It arrives crystal-clear, the result of clarifying lime juice with a centrifuge.
4. Ruse Brewing
4784 SE 17th Ave., 503-662-8325, rusebrewing.com.
Few places shine as brightly as the new Brooklyn location of Ruse Brewing. It has massive western-facing windows and a giant rectangular skylight—and a trip through the company's 10 taps of innovative beer feels as blessed as the aesthetics.
5. Bar Norman
2615 SE Clinton St., barnorman.com.
All-world sommelier Dana Frank's new venture is an ode to chic European wine bar culture. With more than 25 wines available by the glass, the bar at Bar Norman offers a vast range of flavor experiences depending on mood and inclination—plus an awesome hi-fi sound system.
