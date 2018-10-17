1. Psychic Bar
3560 N Mississippi Ave., 503-206-5343, psychicbarpdx.com.
Housed inside a converted Victorian home, this psychic-themed bar is the creation of three film and TV vets. The dark walls are adorned with a supernatural motif, and the restroom has surreal illusion mirrors. Crucially, though, the bar does not place theme before comfort—it doesn't take a clairvoyant to imagine it eventually becoming a popular neighborhood haunt.
2. Hey Love
920 E Burnside St., heylovepdx.com.
The much-anticipated new venture from the co-owners of Dig A Pony is finally open inside the new Jupiter Next hotel. It has a retro cocktail lounge vibe and a tropical motif—and a CBD-infused bananas Foster on the menu.
3. Sweet Nothing
4330 N Mississippi Ave., 503-841-8345.
The drink menu at this neon-hued, Florida-themed micro-lounge is replete with highbrow adaptations of trashy delights. The Green River ($12) is a magical concoction of Midori, Hpnotiq, aquavit and fresh cucumber Lillet Blanc—a combination as bizarre and colorful as the Sunshine State itself.
4. Teote Mezcelaria
2700 NE Alberta St., 971-288-5688, teotepdx.com.
Whether you're looking for an education in rare imported booze or just a very good patio party, the team behind Teote has you covered at this massive new indoor-outdoor space, which offers perhaps the largest selection of mezcal on the West Coast—and with the temperatures dipping, the space around its fire pit becomes premium real estate.
5. Creepy's
627 SE Morrison St., 503-889-0185, creepys.business.site.
Despite a gallery of sad-clown paintings and an animatronic eyeball in a vise, Creepy's isn't actually creepy. It's less horror house than self-consciously quirky sideshow—a design-happy display case of dolls, deer heads and big-eyed kitsch, presided over by a giant painting of John Quincy Adams with moving eyes. Still, if you're looking to shift into spooky-ooky Halloween mode, it'll certainly do.
