With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how the aesthetic queues of Russo—who spearheaded the design of bars like Victoria and Cat's Paw as well as Dig A Pony—are reconciled with the louche clubbiness that envelops Lower Burnside on weekends. While the direction of Hey Love is pointedly chill and specific to the presumed needs of the hotel it's attached to, its plight is similar to that of neighboring Doug Fir Lounge, in that it's reluctantly vital to a gauntlet of itinerant party people bound to describe the place as "vibey" without an ounce of irony.