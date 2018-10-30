For a company that might resonate most with the gluten-averse, it's a bit odd that Avid picked the food of an upscale pizza parlor, filling out its one-page menu with various pies, salads and chicken drumsticks. Chef Joshua Anderson uses a blend of cider and sourdough yeast in the crust (made gluten-free upon request), and it's perfectly pillowy, with a nice crackery shell. But stick with toppings you know. The house special Seven Devils pie ($23), with cider-infused pork and chipotle tomato sauce, was an odd pizza-taco blend that needed a clearer purpose for being.