The pub's books, Schumock told WW prior to opening, are from her and her parents' own collection (her father used to interview authors on KBOO's Between the Covers, so look out for signed copies). During the bar's grand opening celebration Nov. 3, poets and bands performed as hoards of beer-guzzling bibliophiles shuffled through the small space, browsing the rows of books stacked endearingly without a semblance of organization.