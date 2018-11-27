For those who know little of the details that distinguish one type of gin from another, the list of about a dozen $13 cocktails serves as a safe point of entry. If you'd prefer the gin do the talking, it's best to choose a drink with the fewest number of ingredients—drinks like the tequila, lime, honey and orange-dominated Rosary and the banana-lime Bananarama are a tad too busy to let the flavor of the base liquor pop. As basic as it is, the aptly titled Botanist G&T, which relies on Portland's own Aria Dry Gin and either Fever Tree or Q tonic for its effervescent bite, should be the go-to for anyone who's familiar with the timeless pleasure of a simple gin drink.