Stave off hunger pangs while waiting for your big Italian dinner with a meat-and-cheese combo board. The variety of flavors and textures demands attention—from the delicate see-through-thin slice of prosciutto to a thick, chewy coin of wild boar, plus three types of cheeses from three different animals. The bite-size ($7) is recommended for one, but the generous portions could almost accommodate two as an appetizer. Same goes for the rusticini ($6), which is kind of like pigs in a buttery, flaky puff-pastry blanket.