Brophy's songbook is unique in that it doesn't consist of karaoke standards—your Neil Diamond, Journey, Madonna. Instead, you'll find more obscure offerings, mostly drawn from the realms of punk and indie rock. Since official karaoke version don't exist for many of them, Brophy often records the backing tracks himself. That approach has not only garnered Baby Ketten a cult following, but in 2013, The New York Times paid Brophy a visit and praised his DIY-singalongs, calling him the "mastermind of America's greatest karaoke night."