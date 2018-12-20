Less than a year after opening, parishioners of Chapel Hill will have to find a new watering hole at which to worship, as the church-themed Southeast Portland bar has shut its doors.
"Due to circumstances beyond our control," a post stated on the business's Facebook page, "Chapel Hill is permanently closed."
Chapel Hill, which held its grand opening April 27, was a spinoff of the popular Northeast Sandy Boulevard bar Church. Both maintained a theme with ironic religious iconography as well as menus friendly to those with dietary restrictions—every dish and drink could be adapted with vegan and gluten-free ingredients.
With Chapel Hill, co-owners Steven Cook and Craig Ericson told WW that their ultimate goal was "to be a part of the larger cultural shift towards one that celebrates individual agency and expression of self in community."
The Facebook post went on to thank "our community and the incredible support during our brief run."
We've reached out to the owners asking for additional informationand will update this post if those details become available.
