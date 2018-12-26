1. "A man with a machete can really put a damper on a clown show."

2. "You can blame Ronald Reagan for homelessness, but you can't sue him."

3. "Tom Hanks isn't Portland's dad."

4. "If you were the king, maybe you got shit on you once a week."

5. "Turkey Boy's master is the biggest player in Portland house flipping."

6. "Toilet bowls can grow an array of weaponized watermelons."

7. "Getting drunk is an art."

8. "Play music too loud at gay speed dating and you may get hit with a bag of lube."

9. "America's sick obsession with guns has nothing to do with bears."

10. "Sheep are just sweater-wearing goats."

11. "It's not easy to find a venue that will display photographs of vulvas. But try the Ace Hotel."

12. "One senator remembers his dad threatening to throw him off a bridge for talking too much."

13. "The Dutch enjoy little headbutts."

14. "Making a realistic Bigfoot requires a lot of yak hair."

15. "Fanny packs are back—or as some call them, 'uterus bags.'"

16. "The dream of sending homeless people to live in a jail is alive in Portland."

17. "Oregon isn't the only place crawling with 20-pound water rodents."

18. "The secret of life is to smile, says unsmiling Portland man."

19. "The Pacific Ocean really let us all down this summer."

20. "The fear of Portland is alive in Coos Bay."

21. "The coolest cornucopia in Portland includes CBD, mangos and a black rose."

22. "WW's departing food writer will miss fighting elderly Taiwanese men."

23. "Cryptocurrency could keep pot farmers from being tortured by men dressed as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

24. "Sir, this is a McDonald's."