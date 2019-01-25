Trio Club, the upscale karaoke lounge and nightclub in Portland's Central Eastside, had its liquor license cancelled this month due to what the Oregon Liquor Control Commission calls "a history of serious and persistent problems at the premises."
The ruling went into effect Jan. 17, according to an OLCC report.
Opened on East Burnside Street in 2013, Trio Club boasts on its website of being "the future of nightlife entertainment" and claims to offer "a Las Vegas night in the heart of Portland, Oregon."
But the business has had been plagued by a litany of alleged criminal incidents, including assaults, thefts and extreme intoxication.
According to the OLCC report, between Oct. 30, 2015 and April 1, 2018, police were called to the bar over 30 times, primarily in response to fights in and around the premises, including several multi-person brawls. More than once, an ejected patron has threatened to return with a gun and shoot security.
An OLCC inspector in charge of the area that includes Trio Club testified that the club has a "higher number of physical altercations, more incidences of highly intoxicated patrons, and a greater need for police response than the approximately 900 other licensed premises in that geographic area."
In addition, owner Foo-Hong Foong has been hit with multiple OLCC violations over the years, for allowing minors to enter the building and having a non-licensed bartender mixing drinks, among other infractions.
Foong also owns Northeast Portland karaoke bar the Ambassador on Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
In July 2016, Foong agreed to institute an Enforceable Compliance Plan, limiting the amount of alcohol that could be served to individual customers at a time to "16 ounces of malt beverage, 6 ounces of wine, or 2 ounces of distilled spirits." On a return visit, inspectors found the club serving full bottles of champagne at their VIP tables.
OLCC inspectors also accused the club of destroying or concealing requested surveillance video footage related to their investigation.
Commission staff found that Foong "has not demonstrated a willingness and ability to adequately control the premises, or its patrons' behavior in the immediate vicinity of the premises." On Jan. 17, commissioners voted to cancel the club's liquor license.
The business has 60 days to appeal the ruling, according to OLCC spokesperson Mark Pettinger.
Foong's lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.
