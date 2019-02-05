Speaking of, the pork pâté ($8-$12), with its cornichons, red onion strips, Dijon mustard and focaccia toast, mollifies your justifications for ordering a deconstructed half-sandwich. The ranch deviled eggs with trout roe and dill ($5), meanwhile, feels more like a conceptual eggs-on-eggs moment than a snack. For the money, you're better off ordering the more flavorful and textured herbed chicken with kale ($18) and a side of fries ($5) than the short-rib frites ($20). The latter's brown gravy competes with aioli for prominence, and while the short rib tears with no knife, the use of kale in the chicken dish balances fried crunch with juicy softness.