The cocktail list is what you'd expect at a South American resort. You could only improve the Summer Tropic ($10) by serving it in a hollowed-out coconut—the sweet, cloudy water from the fruit is mixed with an herbaceous bison grass vodka, absinthe and lime, creating a poolside-ready concoction. But during happy hour (4-7 pm), a mojito ($7) should be in your hand. With a kiss of white rum and a generous layering of fresh mint throughout the pebble ice, Miranda's version is one of the most refreshing in town.