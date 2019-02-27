For better or worse, Studio One, has planted its flag squarely on the experience of stepping out. Only a few months after opening, it's drawing an eclectic flow of afterwork commuters catching the game, romcom couples grabbing a drink and post-collegiates out on the tamest of sprees. Most were only there to see a movie, sure, but the underlying tone echoed that barroom murmur of big plans, big dates and big possibilities. It's the theaters that got small.