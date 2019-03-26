But you can't ignore the concoctions named after characters from the Neil Gaiman novel American Gods. It's Carroll's version of a seasonal menu. Rather than switching things up based on the calendar, he'll develop new items when themes come to mind. Until he finds a different muse, I'll be ordering the Wednesday ($10), who—spoiler alert—is also Odin in the book. The drink's peach Jolly Rancher hue and grapefruit tingle don't exactly say "god of war," but I'd believe it if you told me he was the deity who ruled over classy dinner parties.