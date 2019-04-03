In a respectable list of seven featured cocktails all priced at $10, the Pretty Ugly proves to be the highlight. Made with mezcal, kiwi, lime and celery bitters, it sports a nearly radioactive green glow—and there is perhaps no better use for celery, that fibrous filler vegetable, than as a complement to the unwieldy smokiness of mezcal. The aptly named Sleepin' With Strangers (Bulleit rye, Pedro Ximénez sherry, Carpano Antica, black walnut bitters) does replicate the experience of attending a key party at Frasier Crane's penthouse, packing a confusing but not unpleasant wallop with a fine finish.