It wouldn't be springtime without some bubbles, and there's lots to love about the new 2018 L'eau Épicée from indie winemakers Ross and Bee Maloof. This is the first sparkling release from the couple, who produce wine together on the western edge of Dundee just off Highway 99W, and it's a corker (though the bottle is capped in the classic farmhouse fizz style, so there's no actual cork involved). Made from a blend of riesling and gewürztraminer from the dry-farmed, own-rooted BeckenRidge Vineyard about an hour away in Dallas, L'eau Épicée is golden peach in color, with notes of faraway spices and candied ginger. Mellow effervescence gives way to a lingering, honeyed tongue—the glass is gone the moment after you pour—which is the hallmark of really good sparkling natural wine. Buy two bottles when this drops in the next few days and stash one for a truly sticky summer day. This is a wine that says, "It's not hot yet, but it will be. It will be."