However, the market for these barcades is saturated to the point customers probably won't come back unless the games are good. Unfortunately for the Original Dinerant, the upright cabinets tend to be too glitchy, slow-moving or just plain outdated, which means even the average player will seek out reliably working coin-operated entertainment elsewhere. There is a small assortment of pinball machines, like The Walking Dead and Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast, that offer some casual fun for small groups who just want something to do with their hands in between sips of one of the Original's trademark boozy milkshakes ($10). But you'll mostly find bad sequels to shooters, including House of the Dead, Jurassic Park and Area 51, in place of their popular originals, which made us wonder whether the cabinets were consciously hand-selected by someone who didn't know better or simply part of a package deal when a like-minded operation failed to sniff any success when offered their availability.