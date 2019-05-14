The beauty of traditional tea is the pairing of the decadently savory with the richly sweet, and I approached my three tiers as advised—starting with an oven-fresh scone made in-house and smothered in Devon cream and the best raspberry preserves in recent memory, followed by a deceptively nuanced cucumber sandwich (with mint cream cheese and cheddar for added kick) and a rich, satisfying chicken apple walnut salad sandwich. Midway through, we were served tangy lemon curd and fresh crumpets from Sellwood's Scrumptious Crumpets, an odd but wonderful little pastry that doesn't get its due stateside.