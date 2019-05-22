Given the atmosphere, it's no surprise Scotch Lodge is already attracting the crowd it's bringing in. Again, that's really no fault of Klus—most of the distilleries he's featured are run by multigenerational Scottish artisans without much pretense. But in Portland circa 2019, among the throbbing downtempo jams and $80 drams, there are deals to be done and expense accounts to be drained. And Scotch Lodge seems happy to oblige.