If you haven't yet made the trip to Mount Angel to visit what's only the third monastic brewery in the country, don't worry—the monks are bringing their beer to Portland for the first time.
Paley's Place is hosting a multi-course dinner on June 27 featuring dishes made to pair with Benedictine Brewery's beverages. The Northwest Portland restaurant has been pouring their Farmhouse Ale for a few months, but otherwise, these blessed beers have never before been available outside their abbey.
Head brewer Father Martin Grassel will be on hand that evening to educate diners about the 1,500-year-old tradition of monks serving thirsty travelers. Mount Angel Abbey's founders made their own beer in the 1800s, and even grew hops in the fields that still sit outside the St. Michael Taproom, which opened last September and is well known for its lack of TVs or music.
It was Grassel's discovery of an 1885 diary entry by the first prior that noted the purpose of every building on the property, including one that was listed as a "brewery," that prompted him to revive the practice.
The beers featured at the upcoming dinner include a Cascadian Dark Ale, a pale ale and the brewery's best-known dark brew, Black Habit, which tastes like a dark-roast coffee spiked with plums.
Tickets are $120 and include all food and beer.
