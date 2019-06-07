Cider Riot! is back stateside two medals richer after snagging the awards at the Bath & West International Cider Championships, what's believed to be the world's largest competition devoted to the beverage. Founder of the Northeast Portland business, Abram Goldman-Armstrong, traveled to England to accept the duo of bronzes: one for 1763 Revolutionary West Country Cider in the West Country Style class and another for New Wave Pub Cider in the Acid Dominant category.