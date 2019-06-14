Everyone's favorite little cinder block bar in Mount Tabor has served its last Soviet Sombrero.
The Tannery Bar shuttered abruptly last Thursday after six years of business, Portland Monthly first reported. Though the co-owners had little notice, they did get to post an announcement on Facebook that afternoon letting loyal patrons know that would be their last night slinging drinks.
“Hey everyone. We have some really bad news. The Tannery property has been sold and the new owners plan to put a different business in place of The Tannery. The last night will be TONIGHT (Thursday 6/6/19). It’s still kind of a shock so I’m sure we’ll be processing the loss in the days/weeks to come. We just wanted to thank our amazing, hard working staff who’ve made this place what it is. If anyone is looking to hire the best people, I have some top shelf recommendations. We’d also like to thank our friends, family and patrons who’ve supported us and had a good time hanging over the 6 ½ years we’ve been in business. It was fun while it lasted. Thank you so much.” — Aaron & Caleb
The Tannery was a regular in WW's Bar Guide, thanks to the country cabin feel, its eclectic music selection courtesy of the owner's vinyl collection and the marvels the kitchen worked with meat, which included everything from buttermilk-bathed chicken thighs to charcuterie plates.
So far, no word on what will open in the space. Attempts to reach the new owners were unsuccessful and the phone number to The Tannery is disconnected.
