And if saisons and schnitzel aren't your thing, the Treadwells make it easy enough to ignore the New Portland flair and pretend you're pickling your liver in a dimly lit shithole just like the good old days. There's $3 Rainier on tap and free peanuts to snack on while you ponder your existence with a pack of smokes on the patio, and not a moment of your visit will be disturbed by the niceties of the modern world if you choose not to be bothered. It ain't Duckett's either, and thank God for that.