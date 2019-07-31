With reliably excellent cocktail bars like Kask and Shift Drinks nearby, that won't really fly. Most of the customers who trickled in during our visit acted as if they'd found the place by accident, and while some were pleasantly surprised, others simply beelined to the bar for kamikaze shots en route to the Timbers match. If the sip-and-dip crowd continues to be Comma's bread and butter, then it might do all right. But if it's angling to attract customers who aren't already there for a Swedish massage—or "vinotherapy," whatever the hell that is—it's got a ways to go.