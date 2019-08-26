Not even the fastest bartender can keep up with a packed house full of thirsty customers, which has given rise to self-serve beer walls—and the Portland area is about to get its first, at least that we know of.
It comes from Barlow's Public House, the latest business to launch within the Vancouver Waterfront's new open-air mall-style development. Drinkers who want to pour their own beer must first show their ID to an employee in order to receive a key card loaded for 32-ounces at a time. You then simply insert the card in the screen above the tap you'd like and then let the beer flow. It's like buying a Big Gulp from 7-Eleven.
Brewers Eric Van Tassel and Bryan Hochrine, who came from Fat Head's and Von Ebert, respectively, are supplying much of Barlow's beverages. When the space opens, expect to find several collaboration beers developed with area producers like 54°40′ in Washougal and Northeast Portland's Level Beer. The pair are in the process of starting their own brewery and taproom on Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver, and will continue to supply the waterfront location once it's completed.
Named after Sam Barlow, the pioneer who led his wagon train through Mount Hood's foothills in search of an alternate route along the Oregon Trail, owners Brad and Alicia Rummer also found themselves moving west from Louisiana to Texas, and eventually Southwest Washington to be near family. They previously were invested in Ghost Runners, also in Vancouver, but that venture didn't work out.
The restaurant, bar and a private space for events or overflow seats 180, with room for an additional 95 on the patio overlooking the Columbia River. Food will be influenced by the Rummers' past and current homes—a mashup of Southwest and Northwest fare. There will be a soft opening this coming Labor Day weekend, with exact days and hours of operation to be decided after that.
