Gigantic Brewing is getting,, uh, gigantic-er.
The Southeast Portland-based beer producer has announced that it will be opening a taproom at Northeast Glisan Street and 70th Avenue. The project is led by Portland's Guerrilla Development, the company behind restaurant complexes such as The Ocean and The Zipper, and will similarly include not just the Gigantic Satellite but also four permanent food vendors.
"I am stoked that Gigantic has this opportunity to become part of a different Portland neighborhood—one that I happen to call home," brewmaster and co-owner of Gigantic said in a press release. "Gigantic Satellite is only four blocks from my house, so you will see me hanging out there a lot."
The new restaurant pod will be known as Rocket Empire Machine, which was actually the name of the previous occupant, an auto repair shop, which the developers thought was too good to abandon.
You can expect common indoor and outdoor seating areas in addition to the bar space on the approximately 5,000-square-foot site. And since there's food, kids will finally be allowed at a Gigantic location, unlike the original location near Reed College. The projected opening date for the taproom is January 2020.
