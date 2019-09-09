Pelican Brewing continues to expand its mini coastal beer empire to a fourth pub, this one in Lincoln City.
The company announced today that it will take over the site currently occupied by The Bay House on the south end of town. The 80-year-old building has always been a restaurant and over the years went through several renovations in order to add space. But the restaurant has bigger plans, which is prompting the move.
"We have been planning to expand our offerings to include overnight lodging in addition to the restaurant venue, and we are now engaged in negotiations to move to an outstanding spot not far from here," longtime Bay House proprietor Steve Wilson said in a press release. "With the same staff, the same menu concepts, the same dedication to our art, and the same attitude of hospitality, we expect to be ready for business by early next year."
Pelican, meanwhile, plans to break ground on what they're calling "an innovative new brewpub" in early 2020 and, barring delays, open a year later.
This will be the southernmost location for Pelican, which opened its flagship beachside pub in Pacific City in 1996. The first satellite location—a industrial-style taproom and production facility in Tillamook—debuted in 2013. A Cannon Beach restaurant followed three years later.
Comments