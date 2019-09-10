But the respect that matters most is the taco special: two crunchy, Old El Paso-style crisp tortilla and ground beef babies overflowing with shredded cheese, served with crinkle-cut fries and a Rainier for $9. The tacos are distinguished by size and sauce: They're bigger and bolder than anything you'll get at a standard Taco Tuesday. If you're struggling to break a Taco Bell addiction, come here to get hooked on a product of higher purity.