If there's nothing else to say about the new sports bar on North Interstate Avenue, at least its centerpiece mural—a vision of The Last Supper, held over nachos, beer and sliders, with John "the Jesus" Turturro standing in for JC himself—will give patrons plenty to talk about when the Blazers are getting blown out this season, or when the World Series stretches into its 10th straight inning of nothing happening.