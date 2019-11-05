Chapulines have been enjoyed in Oaxaca for generations, but entomophagy is still niche in the States, and any bar serving bugs is begging for attention. They're served here with avocado, corn tortillas and ribbons of mild cheese, all of which were too dry to offset the crunch of the bugs. They were best on their own—about an inch long, rolled in tajín—and would've been preferable as a bar snack à la carte.