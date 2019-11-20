On a busy night, the space can seem cramped, and the décor—a mess of plants, decorative guitars, two fake fireplaces and a pair of framed flat-screens that don't ever seem to turn on—adds to the cluttered feeling. But even when the chatter is high, the red-and-gold hue and swaying bossa nova on the stereo ensures the room maintains its romantic atmosphere. If Ox is where you go to celebrate your wedding anniversary, Carne is an ideal third-date spot. And it's hard to get to the former without the latter.