Prostgiving is back for an 11th year, affirming that, yes, the best things in life are free. It is tradition for German pub Prost to serve cold, imported bier on Thanksgiving alongside a bona fide feast of homemade turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and all of the buttered-up classics you can't help but love. The meal won't cost you a dime, but charitable donations are encouraged for those in need over the holidays.