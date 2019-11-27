1. Prost
4237 N Mississippi Ave., 503-954-2674, prostportland.com.
Prostgiving is back for an 11th year, affirming that, yes, the best things in life are free. It is tradition for German pub Prost to serve cold, imported bier on Thanksgiving alongside a bona fide feast of homemade turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and all of the buttered-up classics you can't help but love. The meal won't cost you a dime, but charitable donations are encouraged for those in need over the holidays.
2. Rum Club
720 SE Sandy Blvd., 503-265-8807, rumclubpdx.com.
Rum Club, the tropical cocktail bar known for slinging rum-heavy daiquiris and mai tais, is continuing its annual tradition of staying open Thanksgiving Day, offering patrons a special drink menu and a safe space away from family bust-ups. Past menu items have included a "First Offense" with rye whiskey, orange liqueur and cinnamon tincture, and a "Corn 'n Oil" with blackstrap rum, housemade Falernum, and lime.
3. Radio Room
1101 NE Alberta St., 503-287-2346, radioroompdx.com.
This rock-'n'-roll-themed complex on Alberta is often overlooked in discussions of Portland's best bars, but it uses Thanksgiving as a chance to shine, staying open regular hours and offering a holiday-appropriate menu. Eating a full turkey dinner around that big fire pit certainly beats a TV tray in your buddy's studio apartment.
4. The Spare Room
4830 NE 42nd Ave., 503-287-5800, spareroomrestaurantandlounge.com.
Whether you're looking for bingo, karaoke, pool or reruns of NCIS on the bar TVs, the Spare Room has you covered. Most of all, the converted former bowling alley's main draw is its shabby hospitality—the perfect place to spend a lonely turkey day with your makeshift family.
5. My Father’s Place
523 SE Grand Ave., 503-235-5494, myfathersplacepdx.com.
For years, My Father's Place has offered a refuge to those either without the means or the desire to spend the holidays at their actual father's place. You're really not a Portlander until you've spent a bleary Thanksgiving in this classic dive, playing board games with a bunch of strangers.
