If any portion of your daily commute is spent inching along the Fremont Bridge, the first hole at the new mini-golf bar Birdie Time Pub could induce some destructive urges. With a miniature version of Portland's most frequently congested span standing between you and the cup, you might feel a sudden impulse to use your putter to take out some symbolic aggression on the city's growing traffic nightmare—especially if the ball ricochets off one of the tiny cars parked on the structure and comes rolling back toward you.