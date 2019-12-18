View this post on Instagram

The 48th Annual Gingerbread Masterpiece is a tribute to Portland & its Union Station, inspired by #TheBensonHotel’s new Historic Stairwell – a 12 story mini-museum in a 107-year-old stairwell featuring over 160 photos & stories of Portland’s historic hotel & other Portland landmarks, including Union Station. Over 200 pounds of gingerbread, 45 pounds of white & dark chocolate, & 30 pounds of marzipan were used to replicate Union Station & other features of Portland, like its iconic White Stag sign. We invite you to see this masterpiece in person from now until December 26th in our lobby. #BensonTradition #BensonHistory