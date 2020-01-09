Anyone who's been up to the mountain this winter has likely noticed the addition just off Highway 26 across from Ski Bowl. The bones of what Mt. Hood has dubbed "the brewery barn" are in place, and construction workers are currently building out the interior. Once that is complete, the business will install two fermentation tanks and brite tanks, which will allow it to start churning out 2,400 barrels per year. A canning machine will also provide customers with a new packaging option to take Mt. Hood's beers to go.