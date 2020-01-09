There will be no shortage of beer at Government Camp if you're looking for an aprés-ski beverage. Mt. Hood Brewing is adding a structure next to its existing brewery and pub that will house a slew of new equipment that is expected to double capacity.
Anyone who's been up to the mountain this winter has likely noticed the addition just off Highway 26 across from Ski Bowl. The bones of what Mt. Hood has dubbed "the brewery barn" are in place, and construction workers are currently building out the interior. Once that is complete, the business will install two fermentation tanks and brite tanks, which will allow it to start churning out 2,400 barrels per year. A canning machine will also provide customers with a new packaging option to take Mt. Hood's beers to go.
"Some of the benefits of the brewery barn are going to be increased capacity," head brewer Bryan Borgmeier stated in a video accompanying a press release, "but also increased ability to provide new seasonals, increased bottled beer, canned beer as well as more effectively and more efficiently deliver our kegs to our customers."
Most of Mt. Hood's beer is sold at Government Camp and the Tilikum Station outpost, which opened on Southeast Caruthers Street near OMSI in 2018, although the brewery also supplies Timberline Lodge's seven food outlets.
The expansion should be open in late spring or early summer, and brewery tours will be offered.
