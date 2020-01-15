The latest venture from ChefStable is nominally hidden like the classic Manhattan cocktail bars of yore. First, go all the way to the back of Loyal Legion, look for the red light, then head down a flight of stairs through a metallic beaded entry curtain into a throbbing, glowing bar. It is dark and flickering and appropriately date-ready. There are six coveted bar seats at which to watch bartending duo Jamie King and Katie Stipe work, but room for dozens more spread out across low group tables, cuddle nooks, curvy couches and antique tables, all framed by drippy Burgundy curtain drapery and tall free-standing lamps. There is a disco ball. There is a confetti lava lamp. This is a Cocktail Bar. And it's delightful.