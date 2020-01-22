1. Thunderbird
5339 SE Foster Road, thunderbirdbarpdx.com.
This dimly lit neo-pub specializes in boozy slushies, local craft beer and smoked faux-meat products. But the patio out back is a hidden treasure that's popular with omnivores and plant-eaters alike.
2. Five & Dime
6535 SE Foster Road
The room intermingles sophistication with subversion, mixing jade shelving stocked with leather-bound books with a neon ombré portrait of Rasheed Wallace, while the cocktails also balance tradition and irreverence.
3. Bar Maven
6219 SE Foster Road, 503-384-2079, barmaven-pdx.com.
Bar Maven strikes a friendly balance between dilapidated neighborhood hideout and urbane hipster hang. The redesigned side patio puts stray cuts of lumber to good use, and it's completely covered—a godsend in the rain.
4. Assembly Brewing
6112 SE Foster Road, 971-888-5973.
Assembly debuted last March with a handful of beers, and all were excellent initial offerings from a blossoming newcomer. The outdoor real estate that wraps around the building is destined to be quite the party when locals and commuters alike finally realize there's a hot new brewery right in their backyard.
5. Da’ Hui
7238 SE Foster Road, 971-222-8513.
Da' Hui is less a tiki bar than a neighborhood dive with an expansive Hawaiian menu. If you feel like straying from a mai tai or blue Hawaiian, try the Elvis Chi Chi made with coconut water vodka, coconut cream and pineapple juice.
