It is, in fact, the first rule of Cycle Dog Tavern, written on a chalkboard, above "no herding," "no dominating play" and "no excessive barking." More bars should enforce such a policy, frankly, but in this case, it's less about decorum than simple pragmatism. After all, at least half the patrons are actual dogs. A boozy indoor dog park is one thing—a canine swingers' club is something even Portland isn't ready for.