There is a strict "no humping" rule at Cycle Dog Tavern.

It is, in fact, the first rule of Cycle Dog Tavern, written on a chalkboard, above "no herding," "no dominating play" and "no excessive barking." More bars should enforce such a policy, frankly, but in this case, it's less about decorum than simple pragmatism. After all, at least half the patrons are actual dogs. A boozy indoor dog park is one thing—a canine swingers' club is something even Portland isn't ready for.

But the boozy indoor dog park thing? Yes, please.

(Justin Katigbak)
(Justin Katigbak)

Cycle Dog was a pretty Portland idea to begin with—a pet supply company that makes leashes, beds and other accessories out of recycled bicycle tires. Moving a Frisbee-throw away from its original location late last year, the business has now added a fourth element to the Stumptown triumvirate of dogs, bikes and recycling: beer.

Related: Five Awesome Portland Pet Startups.

Still, in rebranding itself as a "tavern," you might expect Cycle Dog would just pull a bottle of High Life from a cooler behind the counter in hopes of making that squeeze toy you're considering a little more enticing.

But the new Cycle Dog is more pub than pet store. A full-on dark-wood bar sits at one end, below three television sets airing agility training videos where Timbers or Blazers games would normally play. There are no taps, but a surprisingly prodigious selection of canned microbrews, plus cider, wine and hard kombucha, and six benches positioned in the middle of the showroom, open to guests both bipedal and four-legged.

(Justin Katigbak)
(Justin Katigbak)

The "park" is really just a 60-by-40-foot pen adjacent to the bar, with a patch of synthetic turf outside for the warmer months, and it operates more like a bougie day care center: Admission costs $6 for one-time entry or $25 a month for a subscription, and newcomers must provide proof of up-to-date vaccinations.

In a city with more dog parks per capita than anywhere else in the country, is the access to a fridge of IPAs really worth the extra expense? You'll have to ask a dog owner. But for the rest of us, let's not overthink things: It's beer plus dogs. It's bliss.

Related: Portland Dog Parks, Ranked.

DRINK: Cycle Dog Tavern & Dog Park, 2056 NW Pettygrove St., 503-318-8066, cycledog.com. 10 am-7 pm Monday-Wednesday, 10 am-8 pm Thursday-Friday, 11 am-8 pm Saturday, noon-6 pm Sunday.