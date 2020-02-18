Andy McMillan: I would go to bars and order a bitters and soda or a root beer, if they had a good root beer. There's sort of a lack of weight or substance in a lot of stuff that bars will just kind of throw together from whatever they have if they're not an actual zero-proof bar. You have to approach it from a totally different mindset. We were talking about this when we did our tasting a couple of nights ago. We're basically making small meals. Approaching it like you're cooking or concocting something that's brand new and that hasn't really ever been done before is a much better way of thinking about it than, "We're just trying to make something to sub out the thing that people actually want, which is to come here and drink alcohol."