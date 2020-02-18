None of that, though, appears to be keeping the crowds away. On a recent Thursday night, Someday was nearly shoulder to shoulder with bodies. The space's bare walls and cement floor don't make for the best acoustics, and at times the clamor came close to unbearable. But once the warm weather returns, and patrons begin to settle into the outdoor patio, Someday could be the ideal place to spend a long, pleasant afternoon and evening. Portland's generational conflict is far from over, but it's good to know there's a safe haven away from the commotion—provided you can find it first. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY.