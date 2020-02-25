Our already boozy city is about to get doused with more craft liquor.
Astoria's Pilot House Distilling is aiming to reach a wider audience by launching a tasting room in Northeast Portland. The space is expected to open in April.
Co-founder Larry Cary and his wife Christina opened the original distillery in the port town in 2013 and produce a range of spirits, including vodkas, gins, whiskeys, rum and absinthe.
"Portland has always been special to me," Larry Cary said in a press release. "I spent the most formative years of my life in the '90s there and have always carried those days with me. I'm glad to have this opportunity to showcase our spirits in Portland."
Pilot House joins an already healthy Portland distilling industry, including the Aviation Gin brand founded by House Spirits, but the company sets itself part in a few ways.
It was the first producer in Oregon to offer craft cocktails, and it ages a single-malt whiskey called Hell or High Water on fishing boats. We're not sure if all of that sloshing around makes a shot go down more smoothly, but its popularity indicates Cary is doing something right.
The latest batch is sold out, but more bottles should be available to purchase in May.
