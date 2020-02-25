Sure, it's really more of a clubhouse than a pub, and wandering in off the street feels like walking uninvited into a stranger's man cave. A collection of antique motorcycle parts line the walls, along with tributes to Evel Knievel and an impressive Molotov cocktail mural. But if your vision of a biker bar includes tattooed leather daddies cracking each other over the head with pool cues, you'll either be pleasantly surprised or deeply disappointed to find that the only action on a recent Saturday night was a screening of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.