With much of the city effectively on lockdown, Portlanders can at least take solace in this: They can now get weed and booze while staying safely in their cars.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has temporarily altered its rules to allow for curbside pickup of factory-sealed bottles of spirits. Customers can call in their orders, then have them brought out to the sidewalk by a clerk.
While Gov. Kate Brown's shelter-in-place order allowed liquor stores across the state to remain open, the change helps stores maintain social distancing measures, while also allowing distilleries with on-site tasting rooms to sell to consumers.
Spokesperson Matthew Van Sickle says there has been discussion about allowing at-home deliveries for spirits, and potentially letting bars sell mixed drinks to-go, but no decision on those points has yet been made.
On Monday, the OLCC also approved curbside cannabis sales for licensed dispensaries.
